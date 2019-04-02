POLITICS
04/02/2019 12:52 EDT | Updated 50 minutes ago

Tony Clement Won't Run For Re-Election In Wake Of Sexting Scandal

The former Conservative MP says he wants to continue a "better lived life."

  • Canadian Press
Conservative MP Tony Clement stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sept. 26, 2018.
Sean Kilpatrick/CP
Conservative MP Tony Clement stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sept. 26, 2018.

OTTAWA — MP Tony Clement says he will not seek re-election, citing a desire to continue a "better lived life."

Clement was booted from the Conservative caucus after admitting to having had inappropriate online relationships with more than one woman.

In a statement today, Clement says his personal life is back on track after the "personal crisis" he says he created, but that he won't run again in Parry Sound-Muskoka.

More from HuffPost Canada:


The now-independent MP says he will complete his current term.

In November, Clement asked the RCMP to investigate after he admitted to sending sexually explicit images to what he believed was a "consenting female," but later learned was an online account being run by "foreign actors" trying to extort him for 50,000 euros.

Two men in Africa's Ivory Coast have been charged with trying to blackmail him.

Watch: Scheer says Clement showed terrible judgment

  • Canadian Press
MORE: News Parry Sound-Muskoka Politics Tony Clement