Facebook vowed last week to curb hateful content on its platform by extending its policies against white supremacy to cover posts that praise white nationalism and separatism.

Now it's unclear what that new policy actually means, if anything. On Tuesday, HuffPost showed a Facebook spokesperson a video on Facebook in which Canadian white nationalist Faith Goldy laments white "replacement" and demands that Jews and people of colour repay the white European countries they've "invaded."

The spokesperson said that no policy had been broken, not even the social media giant's new policy banning the promotion or praise of white nationalism.

In a much-discussed move last week, Facebook had issued a statement declaring that its policies banning white supremacist ideology and hate groups weren't enough. The company said it would add "praise or support for white nationalism and white separatism" to the list of things that violate its terms of service, and noted that those rules would extend to Instagram, which it owns.

"We didn't originally apply the same rationale to expressions of white nationalism and white separatism because we were thinking about broader concepts of nationalism and separatism — things like American pride and Basque separatism, which are an important part of people's identity," the company wrote in its March 27 press release.

In theory, the new rules would ban the propagation of white nationalist content ― that is, content promoting a white-centric national identity that deems nonwhite immigrants and multiculturalism to be a threat to the "white race." Goldy's Instagram and Facebook pages very clearly and unabashedly promote all of the above. Goldy is a self-proclaimed white nationalist who monetizes white nationalist content on these two platforms. She has also publicly recited the "14 words" (a white supremacist slogan) and regularly posts videos and other content from VDare, a white nationalist blog.

Goldy claims Canada will become 'majority minority country'

But if there was any question as to whether Goldy had violated Facebook's new rule against "showing support for white nationalism," the video she posted on March 30 should have left no doubt. In the clip titled "RACE AGAINST TIME," Goldy spends nearly five minutes railing against people of colour and Jews ― especially those immigrating to predominantly white countries ― who she says are "replacing" white populations in Europe, the United States and Canada.

"The Great White North is destined to become a majority minority country in less than a generation," she says in the video. "Stateside, even with President Trump at the helm, the United States is not being spared from the ongoing relentless process of population replacement. ... Whites will be a minority in America in less than a generation."

As images of white women flash across the screen, Goldy calls on her viewers to "help us stop this race from vanishing," asking, "Will you just walk away?" She even appears to troll Facebook's policy, sarcastically calling herself a "staunch black nationalist" in the caption of her video and featuring a photo of a woman throwing up the OK sign, here a blatant wink to white supremacists: