LIFESTYLE

Sandra Oh Talks Coming Home To Ottawa And Season 2 Of 'Killing Eve'

Canada's own Sandra Oh will soon return to the National Arts Centre in her hometown of Ottawa to become one of seven laureates of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards, a prestigious award for the country's acclaimed artists. She spoke about the honour, her Ottawa roots, and season two of her smash hit show "Killing Eve" at a recent premiere event for the show.