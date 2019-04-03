Secret Attractions You Need To Experience in Québec City

There's the attractions everyone visits while in Québec City and then there's these hidden gems. You can excavate artifacts, have revived figures from the province's past guide you through fortresses or experience the region's charm on a craft brewery tour. Anyway you slice it, there's secret attractions waiting to be uncovered in a region located only hours away from New York and Boston. In partnership with Québec City Tourism, we break down secret attractions you need to experience.

Hidden Artifacts At Saint-Louis Forts and Châteaux National Historic Site

This historic site used to be the home of French and British governors for over 200 years and remnants of its political past still exist here today. Experience what life was like in this era by booking an archaeological excavation. You can dig through the ground in search for real artifacts. It's a tactile experience that transports you back in time.

Quebec City Tourism

Blast From The Past

Québec City is the only region in North America north of Mexico that has its fortified city walls intact. If you're going to walk on the ramparts, be sure to take in the Changing of the Guard Ceremony at the Québec Citadelle, an impressive historic fortress with active military service. This tradition has been going strong since 1928 and takes place at 10 a.m. every day in the summer and is unique in Québec.

But as soon as the night falls, the Citadelle transforms. Figures from the site's past come to life and share stories of what life was like centuries ago in guided tours illuminated with lanterns.

Broue Craft Brewery Tour

There's no better way to combine sightseeing and a few drinks than with a Broue-Tour, craft beer walking tours that take place in Old Québec or in Québec City's St-Roch neighbourhood. You'll take in three local microbreweries, nine craft beer tastings, lots of snacks and three hours of fun. Cheers to that!

Myths And Legends Of Wendake

Formerly known as Village-des-Hurons, the Huron-Wendake reserve is one of the oldest settlements in North America. Visiting the village is a great way to be introduced to Huron culture and tradition. See a longhouse for yourself, sample traditional cuisine and get acquainted with indigenous crafts at this hidden gem.

Located 20 minutes North of Québec City, the village is close to other well-frequented attractions but often missed by tourists. Come in June and experience a Pow Wow or try the ''Longhouse'' package including the Myths and Legends activity and a night in a traditional longhouse.

Quebec City Tourism

A Moment Of Reverence

Religious pilgrims should head towards Notre-Dame de Québec Basilica-Cathedral's Holy Door to recollect while in Québec City. It's an actual door pierced to the wall of the Chapel of the Sacred Heart and is a symbol representing transitions through different life stages. It offers visitors the opportunity to reflect on their personal problems, as well as those affecting humanity. You don't have to be religious to appreciate the architectural beauty and solemnity of this holy symbol.

This is by no means an exhaustive list of Québec City's hidden treasures. To truly discover this region you'll have to visit again. Québec City. So Europe. So close.