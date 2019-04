LIFESTYLE

Céline Dion To Hit The Road On World Tour With Canadian Stops

Canadian icon Céline Dion, 51, said her "Courage" world tour and new album were inspired by the life after the death of her husband, René Angélil. The North American leg of her first world tour in more than a decade will hit more than 50 cities across Canada and the U.S., starting in Quebec City in September. Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto are also on the docket. Can't stop, won't stop, Céline!