"Game Of Thrones," HBO's mega-hit about dragons, unexpected deaths and dysfunctional families will come to an end this year. And if you thought a show where individual characters have $9,000 wig budgets was going to begin its eighth and final season with anything less than a bang, then I'm sorry, but you know nothing.

The show's premiere in New York on Wednesday night featured not just the current cast, but also many of the dearly (and not-so-dearly) departed dead characters, plus a host of celebrity fans. Where else would you see Joffrey hugging Khal Drogo, or Jon Snow casually chilling with Joe Jonas?

One person you won't see is Lena Headey, who plays the devious Cersei Lannister. She posted on Instagram that she was "gutted" not to be there, but that she's sick. (Let's hope she hasn't been kissing anyone with anything sinister on their lips!)

Old characters, new characters, dead characters, live characters, characters whose fates we frankly don't understand at all — they all showed up. Spoilers up to the end of Season 7 below — but if you're reading this and you didn't already know that Ned Stark died, honestly, what are you doing here? Try to catch up before Season 8 premieres on April 14!