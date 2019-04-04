When five-year-old Shabaig Singh Dhillon was told by his junior small-ball basketball coach to get into a huddle to discuss their game plan for the final scrimmage of his first basketball practice on March 30, he turned that huddle into a cuddle to the amusement of his parents, spectators and ESPN.

"We looked over and we saw my son organize them into a group where they all started hugging!" his father Gurpreet Singh Dhillon said, laughing. "We then quickly got out the camera and recorded it."

My sons love of hugs has made him famous ❤️🤗😂🤣 https://t.co/UaAn2dSJ6A — Gurpreet Singh Dhillon (@gurpreetdhillon) April 4, 2019

Dhillon, a city councillor in Brampton, Ont., a suburb west of Toronto, is a self-proclaimed baller, who told HuffPost Canada that with his busy schedule, playing basketball is one of the ways he gets to connect and have fun with his boys. However, he added that his wee player hasn't quite yet developed the same passion for the court-sport just yet.

"His nine-year-old older brother and I are die-hard fans, but Shabaig hasn't bought into the regular 'die-hard' aspect of sports yet, and is more into the simple joys of basketball, including running, jumping, chasing the ball, and of course, hugging!"

Gurpreet Singh Dhillon Like father, like son. Almost little guy, almost.

The proud dad said Shabaig, the youngest of four siblings and of all his cousins, lives in a home with his grandparents — all of whom bestow the little guy with hugs constantly.

"He has a very jovial personality. Of course mine and his daily routine involves many, many hugs and kisses," said Dhillion. "He's very loving, and generally greets people with hugs."

All that hugging, which also translated onto the court at the Brampton at Jim Archdekin Recreation Centre, got the attention of sports broadcaster ESPN, which retweeted the video Wednesday, shooting it into viral-dom. While Dhillion isn't sure how the network saw the video, he knows why it's got a growing fanbase.

@gurpreetdhillon outstanding! So much love to share. Game on game off, who cares when love makes it all go around — SantoshAMSVANS (@AmsvansSantosh) April 4, 2019

Just what our world needs!! More hugs! Thanks for sharing!! — Jill Rabon (@rylann88) April 4, 2019

"It's sort of a lesson for adults, especially men, who sometimes feel they have to act a certain way, separate themselves into different groups, or feel threatened by those different than them," he said.

"These kids were from all different backgrounds, and it was their first practice together. So for them to show cooperation, and get along and organize themselves in a loving way, serves a small reminder that hey, maybe we can learn something from kids!"

