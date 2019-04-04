Prince Harry Bonds With Baby After Ballet Display, And It's Too Cute For Words

Prince Harry clearly has a new fan in this 3-month-old named Naz, who flashed the Duke of Sussex a beautiful smile during a royal visit on Wednesday:

The infant couldn't stop beaming at Harry, who'd just completed the "ballet challenge" of balancing on one leg with older children at a YMCA center in London.

"I think he has babies on his mind," the youngster's mom, Maria, told reporters of the soon-to-be royal father. He and the Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child this spring.