Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Get Inked Up For The Love Of Family

This much-loved celebrity family is united in blood, and now, they're united in ink.

Not-so ordinary people Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got matching tattoos of a message that makes all of us love all of them. OK, OK, we'll stop. But these tats are pretty sweet.

On Thursday, Teigen shared their tattoos on her Instagram, posting a snapshot of their arms. Teigen got the words "John Luna Miles" interwoven on her forearm. In the exact same style and font, Legend got the words "Chrissy Luna Miles" on his bicep.

Teigen also got a tiny heart tattoo on the tip of her pointer finger, because clearly this ink-fuelled fam jam was all about love.

Teigen captioned her Insta post with: "Hey guys please don't talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh).

And the couple, known for hamming it up for the Insta, followed up with that a video last night welcoming viewers to "Legends of Ink," where they riff on becoming a tattoo family and how much they love it.

And because they didn't make it clear enough that they're now a pro-ink fam, Teigen tweeted:

buying this don't talk to me pic.twitter.com/asGwAj6gxT — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 4, 2019

And their followers and fans were all for it:

You guys have an inkling for continuous laughter — Alan Ng (@mruvula) April 4, 2019

I have tattoos can y'all adopt me? — jenna ✨ (@pearsonsbec) April 4, 2019

