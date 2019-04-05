TORONTO — A veteran Toronto city councillor alleges he's recently experienced two serious security incidents at his home that he believes are tied to his role in municipal government.

John Filion says several shots were fired into his unoccupied car and one bullet struck his home early Thursday morning.

He says the incident took place three weeks after someone carrying a weapon allegedly tried to force their way into the home in the north end of the city.

Toronto police say they're actively investigating both alleged incidents, but offered no further comment.

Filion says he believes he is being targeted as a result of his work on city council, but declined to comment further citing the ongoing police probe.

He has been a member of Toronto city council since 1997 and was recently re-elected in last year's municipal election.

The former school board trustee and journalist was instrumental in stripping late Mayor Rob Ford of many of his political powers while he was engulfed in scandal over his substance abuse.

Filion said he could offer few reflections on the alleged violent incidents at his home.

"I suspect I have been targeted and that this is related to my work as a city councillor," he said in a statement. "I will not be publicly speculating on who I think might be involved or what their motives might be."

Mayor John Tory issued a statement expressing his concern and offering support to the long-time councillor.

"I was very troubled to learn of the incidents of violence experienced by Councillor John Filion and his family in recent days," he said. "I also offered any help I could provide."

Both Filion and Tory expressed confidence in the police investigation.

