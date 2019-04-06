OTTAWA — Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott are still competing with unnamed anonymous government sources to craft the ending of their storylines as Liberal MPs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau booted his former star cabinet ministers Tuesday — after regional caucus chairs met to say their members had enough of a saga that has overtaken the party's agenda.

Kicking them out was "the only decision" that could be taken, said Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett on the latest episode of "Follow-Up".

"You'd have to be as dull as dull gets to not understand the view of caucus," offered Liberal MP John McKay. "...Did it do political damage? It did, and it has."

In the podcast, host Althia Raj sits down with Bennett and McKay, two MPs who've seen their share of Liberal infighting as elected representatives since 1997. They share their insights on what went on within the Liberal caucus and what they feel really happened.

Get this episode and more "Follow-Up" on iTunes or Google Play. New to podcasts? Here's how to get started.

Detailed show notes: