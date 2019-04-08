It's an Easter miracle!

This easy dessert recipe is perfect to round out your Easter menu, and kids will love it. Is it a cookie? Is it a cake? It's both, and it's decorated like an Easter egg and made in the slow cooker, so stick a fork in us — we're done.

Delish's recipe for a slow-cooker Easter egg cookie is colourful, sweet, and sure to be a crowd-pleaser. It even has Cadbury Mini Eggs in it. We're not worthy!

Get the full recipe for the Easter egg cookie in the slow cooker here.