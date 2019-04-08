PARENTS
04/08/2019 11:39 EDT | Updated 11 minutes ago

Easter Dessert Is Easy With This Giant Slow-Cooker Easter Egg Cookie Recipe

It even has Cadbury Mini Eggs in it.

It's an Easter miracle!

This easy dessert recipe is perfect to round out your Easter menu, and kids will love it. Is it a cookie? Is it a cake? It's both, and it's decorated like an Easter egg and made in the slow cooker, so stick a fork in us — we're done.

Delish's recipe for a slow-cooker Easter egg cookie is colourful, sweet, and sure to be a crowd-pleaser. It even has Cadbury Mini Eggs in it. We're not worthy!

Get the full recipe for the Easter egg cookie in the slow cooker here.

More from HuffPost Canada:


MORE: dessert recipes easter easter recipes Parents recipes for kids slow cooker recipes