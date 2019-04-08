The Myths About Moisturizers

As we get older it becomes increasingly important to choose the right moisturizers to help us look and feel our best. But there are many misconceptions regarding skin care for women in their 50s. In partnership with L'Oréal Paris, we debunk some of the most common myths to ensure your skin continues to glow in your fifties – and at any age.

Myth: Day cream and eye cream are the same thing

Truth is, they are two completely different products with different purposes. To target the face, try day creams such as L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Hydra Nutrition Manuka Honey Moisturizer, made with precious oils and Manuka Honey sourced from New Zealand that delivers rich nourishment to restore softness and comfort to parched, tight skin. Immediately after use, dryness is significantly reduced. And in one month, your skin will feel firmer, softer and more supple.

Because fine lines and wrinkles appear around the eye area, that part of the face requires different attention and products. "The area about the eyes is usually the most sensitive and the skin is at its thinnest compared to the rest of the face." says Dr. Mark Lupin, a clinical instructor in the department of Dermatology and Skin Science at the University of British Columbia.

Generally, we can expect to see some changes in our face by the time we reach 30. As we continue to age, we lose moisture around the eyes which causes bags and dark circles. Combat that loss using L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Hydra-Nutrition Honey Eye Gel. Made with manuka honey and nurturing oils, it works immediately to moisturize dry skin and de-puff the look of bags around the eye area.

Victor_69 via Getty Images

Myth: Menopause doesn't affect your skin

Unfortunately, this is not true! Because of hormone fluctuations, those changes can include things like hyperpigmentation and dry patches. "One of the biggest things is the hormones that change in menopause can definitely change the skin, because the skin is a hormonal organ," says Dr. Jaggi Rao, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical professor of medicine at the University of Alberta.

During menopause and with age, the micro circulation slows down and the skin mattress reduces, causing pale and dull skin tone. To immediately revive skin's blushing tone, try L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Rosy Moisturizer, a daily, non-greasy moisturizer with Imperial Peony that increases the natural healthy rose color undertone and exfoliating LHA which accelerates cell-turnover for renewed and vibrant skin. In one month, your dull and tired-looking skin will look rejuvenated and visibly younger.

Skin can also become dryer, thinner and can lose elasticity because of a decrease in collagen production and changes in estrogen levels. Additionally, there can be loss of muscle, bone and fat under the skin, which can make wrinkles appear more prominently. Following all the hormonal changes of menopause, "a dull, sallow complexion may result and previous skin-care routines may no longer work as well," says Dr. Lupin.

yacobchuk via Getty Images

Myth: All moisturizers accomplish the same thing

Not all moisturizers are created equal. Women should definitely pay attention to whether their skin is dry, oily, or combination when choosing skin care products. L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect moisturizers are ideal because they contain gentle and highly nourishing ingredients like soy seed protein, peony extracts and exfoliating LHA, so they're ready to be added to your beauty counter.

And to keep skin looking healthy for decades, a good skincare routine should include a gentle cleanser like the L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Milk Cleanser along with a moisturizer. Additionally, no matter what your skin type, wearing sunscreen with at least SPF 30 is a must. "It is critical to wear sun protection in and around any time in a woman's life but especially around hormonal periods," says Dr. Rao.

YakobchukOlena via Getty Images

Myth: You shouldn't use moisturizer if you have oily skin

On the contrary, moisturizer is important whether skin is dry, oily or a combination of both. Dr. Rao says it's a common misconception that people with oily skin don't need moisturizer. "Even if it's oily, the oil is not necessarily moisturizing your skin. You need a moisturizer, even in an oily area. In fact, oil can cause dryness. It can be produced by hormones or by surface dryness. If you are dry on top, it can actually increase oil production."

Dr. Rao recommends a lighter, water-based moisturizer, and applying it to a freshly washed face. That way, the moisturizer will seep into the skin more thoroughly and traps some of the water that's already there. Or, try moisturizers that contain silicone-based derivatives, says a 2016 study. It can improve skin's moisture without causing breakouts.

Vesnaandjic via Getty Images

Myth: All products should have immediate results

The good thing about L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect moisturizers is that they work right away to lock in moisture and hydrate mature, dry skin. Dr. Lupin says the length of time for trying something new depends on the product. It's recommended you give products a significant chance to make a difference. Having the right skincare routine is important if you want to see immediate results.

Because everybody's skin is different, it's important to determine the best routine that targets your specific needs–whether it's a basic routine of cleanser, serum, moisturizer and night cream or a more complex one your dermatologist may recommend. Being informed is half the battle. Committing to the routine is the other half.

There are lots of options when it comes to taking good care of our skin. With L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect, aging gracefully will be a breeze.