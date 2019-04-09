LIVING
Céline Dion Adds More Canadian Tour Dates To 'Courageous' World Tour

C'est bon!

  • Canadian Press
Randy Holmes via Getty Images
Céline Dion on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Friday, April 5 belting it out.

Céline Dion is putting a few extra Canadian tour dates onto her schedule before tickets go on sale to the general public.

Less than a week after revealing plans to embark on an extensive world tour, the Quebec chanteuse is adding more shows in her home country.

Dion will perform a third night at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Sept. 30, in addition to the previously scheduled performances Sept. 26 and 27.

She'll also play a second show in Toronto on Dec. 10, on top of one booked for Dec. 9.

Other new dates include extra shows in Boston on Dec. 14 and Miami on Jan. 18, 2020.

The announcement comes shortly after a pre-sale for Dion's fan club began Monday morning. Tickets for the first leg of her tour become available to the public on Friday.

  • Canadian Press
