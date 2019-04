LIFESTYLE

Justin Bieber Goads Shawn Mendes To Hockey Match To Defend ‘Prince Of Pop’ Title

Shawn Mendes posted his recent Observer magazine cover where he was bestowed the title of “Prince of Pop” on Instagram. Fellow Canuck singer Justin Bieber commented on the post: “Hmm Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud..." adding that he'd challenge him to a game of hockey to settle the score.