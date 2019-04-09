MONTREAL — Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power in southern Quebec after the region was hit with freezing rain and strong winds.

Quebec-Hydro says the storm Monday caused branches and trees to come in contact with their network, leaving 275,000 people without power by early Tuesday morning.

The Crown corporation says the hardest hit areas were Laval, Lanaudiere and the Laurentians.

We are sorry if you are still without power. The freezing rain and strong winds caused branches and trees to come in contact with our network. Every available crew are deployed to restore power and will be working day and night. — Hydro-Québec (@hydroquebec) April 9, 2019

Meanwhile, the city of Laval opened two community centres for the night to help people without electricity.

By Tuesday morning, more than 80,000 people in the city were without power, while more than 90,000 were still left in the dark in Lanaudiere.

Hydro-Quebec spokesman Louis-Olivier Batty said Monday evening that teams from regions less affected by the power outages had been called in as reinforcements.

