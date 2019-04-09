Good news for Canadians who like well-reviewed, women-led TV shows and hate being behind their American friends: "Shrill" is coming to Canada!

The first season of the dramatic comedy series, which stars Aidy Bryant of "Saturday Night Live," will come to Crave TV, Bell's streaming service, on May 3. Bryant plays Annie, an aspiring journalist navigating friendships, bad romantic relationships, a clueless boss, a cancer-stricken father, and her own body image.

The show, based on the memoir by Lindy West, has drawn praise for its wit, honesty, and unapologetic depiction of women who are fat and happy with their lives and bodies.

"There are no montages of diets and nutrition classes and weigh-ins, no endless cycle of self-recrimination and public shame," a Slate writer said of the show in an article titled "'Shrill' Has Radical Things to Say About Being Fat in America."

The Daily Beast called it "one of those beautiful TV shows that is so good, but that also matters... but is also so good," while NPR said it's "a marvelous piece of writing and acting."

In the U.S., "Shrill" is on Hulu, which isn't currently available in Canada. Crave has picked up several Hulu titles, including "The Handmaid's Tale" and "The Act."

