In an astronomical first, an international team of scientists collaborating at an institute in Ontario has unveiled the very first close-up images of a monster black hole. The discovery provides a unique insight into the ruthless gravitational fields which remain impossible to see with the naked eye. The unveiling of the findings from the Event Horizon Telescope program at the Perimeter Institute in Waterloo, Ont., is expected to help scientists link two apparently incompatible pillars of physics: Einstein's theory of general relativity and quantum mechanics. To date, those involved with the highly-anticipated reveal have been tight-lipped, so nobody has known what to expect until this moment. Event Horizon Telescope Project An image of a massive black hole from the Event Horizon Telescope Project.

Astrophysicist Sheperd Doeleman, director of the Event Horizon Telescope, said in March: "It's a visionary project to take the first photograph of a black hole. We are a collaboration of over 200 people internationally." That's right — until today, any image you may have come across depicting a black hole is actually a representation, not a real one. To achieve this feat, eight radio telescopes around the world were pointed at two of the cosmic behemoths, one at the heart of our galaxy, the Milky Way, and another nearly 54 million light years away. The devices created a virtual telescope as big as the Earth itself, and powerful enough to capture data from the colossal black holes. The network has been collectively labelled the Event Horizon Telescope.

Getty Images Digital illustration of a black hole, not an image from the EHT

The first results are being shown by the scientists after two years of acquiring and processing data from the telescope. Media in major cities around the world — Brussels, Washington, Santiago, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo, and Lyngby in Denmark — have gathered for press conferences. Here's what you need to know about the pioneering discovery. What is being researched? The researchers targeted two supermassive black holes. The first — called Sagittarius A* — is situated at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy, possessing 4 million times the mass of our sun and located 26,000 light years from Earth. The second – called M87 – is at the centre of the neighbouring Virgo A galaxy, with a mass of 3.5 billion times that of the sun and located 54 million light-years away from Earth. The EHT project was launched in 2012, and the first set of data was obtained from the collection of telescopes in April 2017. The telescopes are located in Arizona and Hawaii in the US, as well as Mexico, Chile, Spain and Antarctica. Telescopes in France and Greenland were later added to the network. What are black holes?

