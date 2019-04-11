WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Arrested In London

Julian Assange, the controversial founder of Wikileaks, was arrested Thursday in London on charges of breaching bail conditions in a Swedish rape case that’s no longer under investigation. He was further arrested in relation to an extradition warrant on behalf of the United States, Metropolitan Police said.

The 47-year-old computer programmer was arrested after his diplomatic immunity had been terminated at the embassy, where he had been holed up in residence for nearly seven years amid growing upset from Ecuadorian and British leaders. The development also exposed him to extradition to the U.S.

According to newly unsealed filings, Assange was indicted in March 2018 on a federal charge of conspiracy “to commit computer intrusion for agreeing to break a password to a classified U.S. government computer,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia. The indictment claims he took part in a conspiracy with former military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

If convicted, Assange faces up to five years in prison.

See the indictment (story continues below):