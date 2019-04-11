OTTAWA — The federal Liberals have used their majority on a House of Commons committee to block an opposition attempt to investigate the leak of confidential information about applicants for a seat on the Supreme Court of Canada.
Conservatives and New Democrats wanted the Commons justice committee to find out who leaked information about a dispute between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould over who should be named chief justice of the top court.
But a motion to launch an investigation has been defeated by a vote of 5-4.
More from HuffPost Canada:
The Canadian Press and CTV reported last month that Wilson-Raybould recommended Glenn Joyal, chief justice of Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench, to become chief justice.
According to sources, Trudeau was concerned about her choice because he believed Joyal favoured a conservative, restrictive approach to interpreting the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Trudeau ultimately named sitting Supreme Court Justice Richard Wagner to replace retiring chief justice Beverley McLachlin.
Watch: Trudeau ratchets up rhetoric over SNC-Lavalin affair