04/11/2019 15:19 EDT | Updated 4 minutes ago

Liberals Reject Justice Committee Probe Into Leaked Details Of Top Court Appointment

Trudeau, Wilson-Raybould reportedly had a dispute over who should be named to the court.

  • Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Jody Wilson-Raybould take part in the grand entrance as the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation commission is released on Dec. 15, 2015 in Ottawa.
Adrian Wyld/CP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Jody Wilson-Raybould take part in the grand entrance as the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation commission is released on Dec. 15, 2015 in Ottawa.

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals have used their majority on a House of Commons committee to block an opposition attempt to investigate the leak of confidential information about applicants for a seat on the Supreme Court of Canada.

Conservatives and New Democrats wanted the Commons justice committee to find out who leaked information about a dispute between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould over who should be named chief justice of the top court.

But a motion to launch an investigation has been defeated by a vote of 5-4.

The Canadian Press and CTV reported last month that Wilson-Raybould recommended Glenn Joyal, chief justice of Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench, to become chief justice.

According to sources, Trudeau was concerned about her choice because he believed Joyal favoured a conservative, restrictive approach to interpreting the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Trudeau ultimately named sitting Supreme Court Justice Richard Wagner to replace retiring chief justice Beverley McLachlin.

  • Canadian Press
