We always had an Easter tree when we were kids, but never on purpose.

Our Easter tree was actually the Christmas tree that our mother hadn't yet taken down after the holidays, with colourful Easter eggs hidden among the ornaments. Apparently today's kids are getting a different experience, because Easter trees — trees that you decorate specifically for Easter — are rising in popularity.

Google Trends shows searches have doubled over the last 15 years. There is an entire Pinterest subcategory and you can learn how to make one with a wide selection of YouTube tutorials. Failing that, you can even buy one on Amazon for $82, if you're so inclined.

So, we've established that Easter trees are indeed a thing that people are doing on purpose. But why? And must we? Between gender reveal parties and newborn photoshoots and Elf on the Shelf and leprechaun traps and elaborate rainbow birthday cakes that cascade candy, can't parents get a break?

No? Ok, then. Read on to learn more about Easter trees.

What is an Easter tree?

Literally a tree that you decorate for Easter.

Kerrick via Getty Images Ain't no one got time for this.

House Beautiful notes that an Easter tree is "a lovely way to celebrate spring and the Easter holidays, whilst also updating your living space with a stylish, colourful centrepiece."

It can be indoors, or outdoors. An indoor version typically consists of tree branches (such as pussy willows) in a vase. Both versions are decorated with Easter eggs or decorations, according to BT.

Westend61 via Getty Images Indoor Easter trees seem a lot more feasible.

The eggs can be real, plastic, or chocolate. It's up to you and the amount of effort you're willing to expend on this project.

Where did this trend come from?

If an Easter tree sounds like something a mid-western Pinterest mom made up to make all our lives more difficult ... you're wrong. It's actually a charming, centuries-old German tradition called Ostereierbaum. Martha Stewart notes that German families have been adding "this cheerful pop of colour" to their homes at Easter time for hundreds of years.

"The idea is that eggs symbolize life, so the trees are a symbol of new life as springtime kicks in," BT adds.

Well. That's actually kind of lovely.

The traditional versions use blown-out eggs, or painted wooden ones, according to Martha Stewart.

Saalfelder Ostereierbaum or Easter Egg tree pic.twitter.com/WC1p79DJ87 — Annabel Dover (@Captainpye) April 1, 2015

The most famous Ostereierbaum in the world might be the Saalfelder Easter tree in the Eastern German town of Saalfeld. According to NBC, every year since 1965, German pensioner Volker Kraft decorated his tree with what is now 10,000 Easter eggs. It takes him two weeks.

That pussy willow vase doesn't seem so rough now, does it?

Jens Schlueter via Getty Images Pensioner Volker Kraft stands next to an apple tree decorated with approximately 10,000 Easter eggs on March 25, 2015 in Saalfeld, Germany.

Kraft's tree had become quite the tourist destination, drawing crowds in the thousands. In 2016, he donated the eggs "to a local entity that is responsible for decorating a tree in the Schlosspark in Saalfeld," according to Total Landscape Care.

The trend started spreading to other parts of the world in recent years, House Beautiful notes.

OK, you win. I want to make an Easter tree. But how?

Ah-ha! We knew we'd get you with the cute old man and his giant tree of joy!

Don't worry, there are plenty of ways to make an Easter tree at home that are a little more feasible. Here are a few ideas we love.

Easter egg topiary tree

Pinterest

Learn how to make it: Creative Lee Crafted

3-D paper egg tree

Pinterest

Learn how to make it: Lia Griffith

Sophisticated Easter tree

Pinterest

Learn how to make it:Pender and Peony

Mason jar Easter tree

Pinterest

Learn how to make it: DIY & Crafts

Milk jug Easter tree

Pinterest

Learn how to make it: Deco Solutions

Colourful outdoor tree

Pinterest

Learn how to make it:Martha Stewart

Can't be bothered Easter tree

Amazon

Buy it at:Amazon, $90.20

