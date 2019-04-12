High Liner Seafood Captain Mascot Has Major Glow Up In New Makeover

Captain High Liner, the Canadian seafood company's iconic and memorable mascot, has gotten a major revamp.

Ottawa-based artist and avid Twitter user Andrew King posted about the update on his account.

"THEY REMOVED CAPTAIN HIGHLINER'S CAPTAIN HAT AND TURTLENECK... now he looks like that well groomed and fit grandpa guy at a hipster bar," the tweet reads, accompanied with a photo comparing the old and new versions of the mascot.

I don't want to alarm anyone but, THEY REMOVED CAPTAIN HIGHLINER'S CAPTAIN HAT AND TURTLENECK AND ITS FREAKING ME OUT



Now he looks like that well groomed and fit grandpa guy at a hipster bar pic.twitter.com/bRTnOg5Hgx — Andrew King (@twitandrewking) April 8, 2019

None of High Liner's social media platforms display the new mascot, nor does its website, but HuffPost Canada reached out to King to confirm the veracity of his pictures.

King shared a video of the new mascot on boxes of wild-caught haddock bites at a Metro grocery store in Ottawa, next to other High Liner products with the older version of the captain.

HuffPost Canada reached out to the company to inquire about the new logo but did not receive a response back.

Many on social media were quick to point out that the new captain is... a pretty hot silverfox and would be very successful on Tinder or Grindr or any other dating app.

He looks more like the Grindr type...and I'm ready 😈 pic.twitter.com/AQ3e936MyH — pop2uno (@pop2uno) April 10, 2019

Are you sure they just didn't accidentally print his Tinder profile pic on the box? — Doug van den Ham (@DvdHam) April 8, 2019

May be my age, but Captain Highliner is now hot. 🔥 — Sara Parker-Alexander (@Mom4CHES) April 10, 2019

I believe this is what's known as a "thirst trap" — Patrick 'Too tired to be clever' Denny (@atomicnoggin) April 9, 2019

King's personal theory is that the makeover is designed to subliminally encourage consumers to buy High Liner products because the mascot's redesign follows the Golden Ratio of a perfect face.

Captain High Liner is not the first mascot to get a makeover in recent memory. In 2017, Mr. Clean was turned into a sex symbol by its parent company.

"Mr. Clean gets dirty. Mr. Clean proves he's got what it takes to satisfy your needs in every room of the house," Procter & Gamble said at the time. "Mr. Clean is showing off his strong and sexy side."

KFC's famous Colonel Sanders — who is based on a real, actual person — was turned into a certified hottie earlier this month as well, as he became an Instagram influencer who doesn't really look like he gorges on fried chicken every meal and goes to the gym on a daily basis. Luckily, his influence will only be sticking around until April 22.

While sexualizing male mascots seems to be 'in' now, people have been sexualizing female mascots for ages, including the Sun-Maid Girl, the Green M&M, Miss Chiquita, sweet, wholesome Aunt Jemima and Wendy, a literal child.

So if Ronald McDonald wants to swap out his jumpsuit for something a little more flattering next, it's probably just evening the scales.

