CALGARY — Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Alberta's United Conservative leader Jason Kenney braved a heavy snowstorm Thursday to attack what they call the "Notley-Trudeau alliance."

The two told a rally of hundreds of supporters gathered on a baseball diamond in Calgary that political change for Alberta and the country is in the wind.

"We know in our province what it's like when the NDP are in power provincially. We know the darkness that falls on the province when you have a government in power that constantly makes it harder and harder for people to get ahead," said Scheer, who is from Saskatchewan.

It might feel like winter today but spring is just five days away for Alberta. UCP Leader Jason Kenney

"That's why it's so important that Jason Kenney and the United Conservative Party form government this Tuesday here in Alberta."

Scheer said the first segment of a two-part plan will be completed when Kenney defeats NDP Premier Rachel Notley on Tuesday. The second part will happen this fall in the federal election.

"Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau are cut from the same cloth. They both have the same attitude towards our energy sector. They have both demonized those who have built an industry," he told the crowd from the box of Kenney's blue pickup.

"It's been winter for far too long in Alberta. But spring is right around the corner. Spring is coming."

Hundreds of umbrella's were piled high with wet snow during the rally. Kenney maintained the weather theme in his speech.

The Canadian Press United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney, left, and federal Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer attend a campaign rally in Calgary on April 11, 2019.

"It might feel like winter today but spring is just five days away for Alberta," Kenney said to cheers.

"Are you ready to scrap the carbon tax? Are you ready to stand up to the special interests that are attacking Alberta? Are you ready in five days to end the Trudeau-Notley alliance?"

Kenney repeated key themes of his campaign. He told the crowd that record numbers of Albertans are out of work, the economy is struggling and support from Albertans to separate from Canada is growing.

He also criticized the NDP for using what he called American-style, attack ads during the campaign.

Notley said this week it's clear from the policies and comments from some UCP candidates that a Kenney government wouldn't protect some religions and LGBTQ groups.

She also urged voters to cast a ballot for the NDP instead of for the Liberals or Alberta Party — to join forces to beat the UCP.

Kenney said there is one question he will continue asking Notley until Tuesday's vote.

"Who are you supporting this October? Your anti-pipeline leader Jagmeet Singh or your anti-pipeline ally Justin Trudeau? Albertans deserve an answer."

Also On HuffPost: