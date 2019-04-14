An Ontario biology professor and her class found stomach-turning results after they tested the DNA of fish samples from sushi restaurants and grocery stores across the province.

So on Friday my Molecular Bio students did a lab about fish fraud. Their Super Important Homework Assignment (TM) was to go out for sushi and take a small sample home in a ziploc bag (EAT THE REST. Wasting food is uncool). Label the supposed fish, put it in the freezer. — Dr. Jen M (@AwesomeBioTA) April 1, 2019

Fanshawe College Prof. Jennifer McDonald and her molecular biology students in London, Ont. sent nine different samples to a lab to look for fish fraud. The results: only two samples actually were actually the fish they were supposed to be.

OH BOY OH BOY.

I just got the results back from my class' foray in sequencing fish samples. ARE YOU READY? They're a mind-bender. https://t.co/O7yBCHEQg4 — Dr. Jen M (@AwesomeBioTA) April 5, 2019

Even more disturbing? One of the samples — fresh salmon from a grocery store — tested positive for body louse — a tiny insect that can spread disease and consumes dead human skin and blood.

This wasn't a piece of garbage from a market. This was from a "salmon fillet" that someone paid good money for, cut some off before they cooked it, put it in saran wrap & brought it in.



BODY LOUSE.



Think about how much there must be in that sample to override fish DNA! — Dr. Jen M (@AwesomeBioTA) April 5, 2019

McDonald documented the experiment in a Twitter thread.

Mislabelled fish included:

Tilapia, which is a white fish, was being passed off as red tuna, which suggests it was dyed

Rainbow trout labelled as Atlantic salmon

Esolar, which contains an indigestible oil that can have a laxative effect on humans, was being called white tuna.

Boston Globe via Getty Images Albacore tuna, left, and escolar, right.

Escolar has been banned in Japan since 1977, but can be sold legally in Canada as long as it is correctly identified since "it does not pose a health risk to consumers," according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Reena sequenced what was labelled (on the box I bought at the grocery store, no less) Icelandic Cod (MSC-certified).

It was. Thank God.



Sydney sequenced what was labelled (again, ON THE BOX purchased at the grocery store) Pacific Cod.

It was Atlantic Cod. (CRINGEEEE!!!!!!) — Dr. Jen M (@AwesomeBioTA) April 5, 2019

Evalyne sequenced the other sample of "white tuna". That was the one that I brought in, that I theoretically would have eaten if I actually liked and ate "white tuna" (I think it's gross).

It was escolar.



THIS IS DANGEROUS. Can cause extreme gastrointestinal distress. — Dr. Jen M (@AwesomeBioTA) April 5, 2019

The only two samples that came back correctly labelled were rainbow trout and Icelandic cod.

"I knew about fish fraud as existing, but I wasn't aware of just how big of a problem it really is," McDonald told CTV News. "Maybe we need to be more demanding of tighter regulations in our food so we really know what we are eating."

In a study last year, 44 per cent of seafood tested in five cities by Oceana Canada was mislabelled. Similar surveys have found the results to be as high as 50 per cent.

McDonald said she ate fish the same night that her class unpacked the experiment's results.

"These results won't stop me from eating it in the future! I will be much more discerning in the fish I buy at the grocery store, to look for sustainable fishing certification on the label. This increases the likelihood that you'll get fish you can trust to be what the box or label says it is, and you can also be playing a role in helping make the fishing industry more sustainable," MacDonald told BoredPanda.

