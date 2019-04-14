NEWS
Fanshawe College Class Uncovers Fish Fraud After Testing Samples

Your sushi might not be what it claims to be.

An Ontario biology professor and her class found stomach-turning results after they tested the DNA of fish samples from sushi restaurants and grocery stores across the province.

Fanshawe College Prof. Jennifer McDonald and her molecular biology students in London, Ont. sent nine different samples to a lab to look for fish fraud. The results: only two samples actually were actually the fish they were supposed to be.

Even more disturbing? One of the samples — fresh salmon from a grocery store — tested positive for body louse — a tiny insect that can spread disease and consumes dead human skin and blood.

McDonald documented the experiment in a Twitter thread.

Mislabelled fish included:

Albacore tuna, left, and escolar, right.

Escolar has been banned in Japan since 1977, but can be sold legally in Canada as long as it is correctly identified since "it does not pose a health risk to consumers," according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The only two samples that came back correctly labelled were rainbow trout and Icelandic cod.

"I knew about fish fraud as existing, but I wasn't aware of just how big of a problem it really is," McDonald told CTV News. "Maybe we need to be more demanding of tighter regulations in our food so we really know what we are eating."

In a study last year, 44 per cent of seafood tested in five cities by Oceana Canada was mislabelled. Similar surveys have found the results to be as high as 50 per cent.

McDonald said she ate fish the same night that her class unpacked the experiment's results.

"These results won't stop me from eating it in the future! I will be much more discerning in the fish I buy at the grocery store, to look for sustainable fishing certification on the label. This increases the likelihood that you'll get fish you can trust to be what the box or label says it is, and you can also be playing a role in helping make the fishing industry more sustainable," MacDonald told BoredPanda.

