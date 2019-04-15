The newest royal baby will be here any day now, and while we don't know a lot about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child, we do know one thing: the tot sure lucked out in the parent department.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been fiercely protective right from the get-go, keeping the baby's due date and gender a secret. They've also revealed they'll raise the child at secluded Frogmore Cottage, further away from the public eye in London.

Just last week, the parents-to-be announced they'll forgo tradition by keeping the details of the birth private, announcing it only after they've had a chance to celebrate as a family.

It's easy to imagine what kind of dad Harry will be. We've watched him be a doting uncle to his two nephews and niece, and he's had multiple, adorable interactions with kids caught on camera (popcorn kid, ginger kid, ballet class kids — oh my!). Each time, Harry is playful, warm, and considerate.

Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex joins children taking part in ballet class for 4 to 6 year olds, during a visit to YMCA South Ealing, on April 3, 2019 in London, England.

While we've had fewer opportunities to see Meghan interact with children (and she's been out of the public eye for the last month), all signs point to her being a strong, loving, and thoughtful mom.

She's remained tight-lipped, but the Duchess has given us some great clues about her potential parenting style.

Here's the kind of mom we think Meghan will be:

She'll be affectionate and warm

Meghan and Harry are rarely photographed together without holding hands or embracing in some way. In fact, they're famous for their PDAs — royal protocol be damned!

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Wheelchair Tennis on day three of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on Sept. 25, 2017 in Toronto.

From their first public appearance in 2017 at Toronto's Invictus Games, to their last official appearance on Commonwealth Day in March, Meghan is seen holding Harry's hand and looking at him with affection.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex attend a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House on Mar. 11, 2019 in London.

In fact, royal photographer Tim Rooke previously told HuffPost Canada that it's hard to get a good picture of Meghan for this exact reason.

"She's always holding Harry's hand, making it difficult to get the full fashion shot without cropping out her arm,'" Rooke said.

Meghan isn't afraid to show her love in public, and we predict lots of baby cuddles, smooches, and sweet, sincere moments with her littlest love when they're captured as a family. She'll prioritize affection over getting that perfect shot, which will only make it more perfect.

She'll put her family first

Meghan has shown us time and again that family comes first despite her life in the public eye, and we expect this to only intensify after the baby arrives. From staying mum on the details of her pregnancy to announcing that she and Harry will celebrate the birth privately before revealing any details to the public, Meghan is already very protective of her child.

Oli Scarff via Getty Images Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, arrive for her wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.

The Duchess also reportedly has a very close relationship with her mom, Doria Ragland, and has made sure to keep her involved in her royal life. Good Housekeeping reports she was involved in the wedding planning and met the whole Royal Family before the big day. On the day of her wedding, Ragland had a special role chaperoning Meghan from Cliveden House Hotel, where they spent the previous night, in a car to the chapel.

Meghan also reportedly squeezed in a secret visit with Ragland in L.A. in February, according to the Sun.

"Meghan is a mommy's girl — their special mother-daughter bond hasn't disappeared just because she's moved to England," a neighbour told the Sun.

It's worth noting that Meghan intended to include her father, Thomas Markle, in her wedding as well. Meghan reacted with dignity and composure when Markle cancelled his plans to attend (and walk her down the aisle), asking for "understanding and respect" in a statement via Kensington Palace.

She won't follow the pack

Meghan has consistently either done things her own way put her own spin on traditions since joining the royal family, whether it's with her appearance (that dark red nail polish and messy bun!), or her birth plan. Even her wedding was full of personal touches that stayed true to herself while raising some royal eyebrows, such as American Bishop Michael Curry's passionate sermon on love, and the Kingdom Choir's rendition of "Stand By Me."

Raymond Hall via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) and fellow Suits actor, Abigail Spencer are seen in the Upper East Side on Feb. 19, 2019 in New York City.

When royal experts said a baby shower would be seen as inappropriate, that didn't stop Meghan from flying to New York City for a lavish celebration with her closest friends.

She's also made it clear she wants her baby to be a feminist, whether it's a boy or a girl, telling an International Women's Day panel in March that, "Boy or girl, whatever it is, we hope that that's the case."

She'll value self-care

You can't be a good parent if you're not taking care of yourself, and we hope Meghan's focus on self-care will inspire other moms to follow in her footsteps.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2019 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Mar. 11, 2019 in London.

In a 2016 interview with Best Health, Meghan spoke about the central role yoga plays in her life.

"Yoga is my thing. My mom is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven. I was very resistant as a kid, but she said, 'Flower, you will find your practice — just give it time,''' the former actress said.

It looks possible that some mommy-and-me-yoga might be in the royal baby's future, too! Early in her pregnancy, Hello Magazine reported that Meghan was up at 4:30 a.m. doing yoga in her room while on royal tour in Australia.

But self-care is more than yoga: it's about prioritizing your health, both physical and mental. And we've seen Meghan do this, too. Hello Magazine also reports that on her former website, The Tig, Meghan often wrote about the importance of "me time," travel, decluttering, and being open to change.

George Pimentel via Getty Images Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney attend the Instagram Dinner held at the MARS Discovery District on May 31, 2016 in Toronto.

We've also seen Meghan value time with her friends, jetting off recently to NYC for some gal pal time, and previously sneaking off for some solo time with her BFF, Jessica Mulroney. Many of her closest friends, including Mulroney and tennis star, Serena Williams, are moms with powerful careers and passions. In fact, Williams recently had some spot-on advice for Meghan.

"Accept mistakes and don't expect to be perfect," Williams said in an interview with E! News. "We put so much pressure on ourselves."

With such a solid mom village to support her, we're sure Meghan will be a strong, independent, affectionate parent.

She'll get down to their level

While we haven't seen Meghan interact with kids as much as Harry, what we have seen has been downright heart-warming. Meghan is always kind and warm with kids who approach her, and often gets down to their level for a hug, handshake, or to accept flowers.

Charlotte Graham/WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet well-wishers during an official visit to Birkenhead on Jan. 14, 2019 in Birkenhead, United Kingdom.

She got down on her knees to hug a wee fan in New Zealand in October, and chatted with the young tot, too. Pop Sugar noted that getting down to her level was a total maternal move.

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex hugs a young girl during a walkabout in Rotorua on day four of the royal couple's tour of New Zealand.

She also comforted a crying boy on the same tour, patting his little stomach and fawning over the flag he'd made.

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex speaks to an emotional Joe Young, 5, in Wellington, New Zealand.

These photos show compassion, and we predict Meghan will be the kind of mom who oohs and aahs over her child's brilliant artwork, is always ready to hand out hugs, and is always keen to get on the floor for tea parties, car races, or whatever her little feminist is into.

