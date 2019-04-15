BUSINESS
04/15/2019 12:39 EDT | Updated 20 minutes ago

Metro Customers In Quebec Will Be Able To Shop With Reusable Containers, Zipper Bags

The company says it wants to reduce the amount of single-use packaging it sells.

  • Canadian Press
A Metro grocery store is photographed in Kingston, Ont. on Apr. 11, 2019.
The Canadian Press
A Metro grocery store is photographed in Kingston, Ont. on Apr. 11, 2019.

MONTREAL — Grocery chain Metro Inc. will allow customers to use reusable containers and zipper bags to purchase fresh products in stores across Quebec.

The grocery and drug store company says in a statement today it wants to reduce the amount of single-use packaging it sells.

Metro Inc. senior vice-president Marc Giroux says the plan is a simple one and allows for customers to bring clean resealable containers and bags from home without compromising product safety or quality.

Practice being tested in three cities

Beginning April 22, customers across the province will be able to use their own packaging at the deli, meat, fish, seafood, pastry and ready-to-eat meal counters.

The practice is already being tested in stores in three Quebec cities: Drummondville, L'Ancienne-Lorette and Saint-Eustache.

The company says it has set objectives to reduce its environmental impact and is finalizing a packaging and printed materials policy to be introduced this year.

Also On HuffPost:

  • Canadian Press
MORE: business metro metro grocery stores news