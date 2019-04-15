Vancouver's epic housing meltdown has made news around the world, and with sales down by 31.6 per cent over the past year, people listing their homes are turning motivated. After years of what can only be described as a ludicrously strong seller's market, buyers are in the driver's seat today.

And to chronicle this turnaround, a number of Twitter accounts have popped up, gleefully displaying homes sold for way below asking, or listed for well below their last sold or assessed price. Chief among them are Mortimer_1 and Vancouver Real Estate Flip Flops, where new examples of house resale flops appear constantly, to the chagrin of realtors.

Just sold for a $679,047 loss (+ expenses)



1715 22ND STREET, West Vancouver



Bought 2016 $4,179,047



Just sold for $3,500,000



2018 Assessed: $4,572,000

2017 Assessed: $4,876,000#vanrepic.twitter.com/1UdShjcAbk — Mortimer (@mortimer_1) April 11, 2019

TEXTBOOK GREATER FOOL CUTS ASKING PRICE $1M IN ONE SHOT ($2.6M TOTAL TO DATE), HAS $2M MORE TO GO, AND WILL LOSE +$1.75M



1575 29th Ave W, Shaughnessy, West Side #Vanre



Before I start... an initial ask of $7.6M on this property and the realtor can't put up pictures that don't pic.twitter.com/KcxvQe4FOM — Vancouver Real Estate Flip Flops (@VanREflipflops) April 11, 2019

2/ look like they were taken with a digital camera from 1997? 🤣🤣🤣



Purchase history:



Purchased Nov 2011 for $3.56M



Purchased Sep 2013 for $4.06M



Purchased by current owner July 2015 for $5.46M



Text book greater fool purchasing history.



Peak mkt value — Vancouver Real Estate Flip Flops (@VanREflipflops) April 11, 2019

To be sure, these sorts of massive discounts are limited mostly to the top end of the market, the million-plus homes -- which today includes just about any detached home in Greater Vancouver, although that is changing as house prices come down.

In the rest of the market, prices have been somewhat more stable. According to data released Monday by the Canadian Real Estate Association, the benchmark price for a property in Greater Vancouver is down 7.65 per cent over the past year, to $1.011 million.

Those of us who aren't in Vancouver may have noticed that a million dollars is still pretty pricey for a bungalow. So still not exactly a cheap market, as these Twitter feeds prove.

Today's happy seller...



795 ANDOVER CRESCENT, West Vancouver



Stats will say this sold in "3" days...



Actually been trying to sell since May 2018... was asking $11,880,000



Just sold for $7,428,571#vanrepic.twitter.com/TivzJz6mBM — Mortimer (@mortimer_1) April 12, 2019

LISTED 14% BELOW ASSESSED AND 32% BELOW PEAK VALUE ON THE WEST SIDE



1949 Quilchena Cres, Quilchena Area (west of Shaughnessy), West Side #Vanre



Long time owner, first time listing



2019 Assessment $3.394M



Estimated peak mkt value $4.3M



Just listed today for $2.938M pic.twitter.com/X858mBrrhL — Vancouver Real Estate Flip Flops (@VanREflipflops) April 10, 2019

JUST SOLD: +$2M LOSS IN 11 MONTHS



4448 Chaldecott St, Dunbar Area, West Side #Vanre



Purchased May 2018 for $6.06M, $6.281M inc PTT



Listed Dec 2018 for $5.99M



2019 Assessment $5.06M



Sold today for $4.12M, $3.996M after commission



Sold for 19% below assessed https://t.co/1ezszfX2XP — Vancouver Real Estate Flip Flops (@VanREflipflops) April 10, 2019

2/



TOTAL LOSS IN 11 MONTHS: $2,284,600



That's $208,000 per month



$6,900 per day! — Vancouver Real Estate Flip Flops (@VanREflipflops) April 10, 2019

The British Columbia Real Estate Association reported numbers showing the slowdown in Vancouver's market is now spreading to other parts of the province.

Sales are down steeply, when compared to a year ago, at real estate boards in Chilliwack, the Fraser Valley and the Kooteny and Okanagan regions, as well as on Vancouver Island, including Victoria. Province-wide, the benchmark house price is down 5.4 per cent over the past year, to $687,720.

'Near recession-level' housing demand

"B.C. home sales continue to be adversely impacted by federal mortgage policy," BCREA chief economist Cameron Muir said in a statement. "The erosion of affordability caused by the B-20 stress test has created near recession-level housing demand despite the province boasting the lowest unemployment rates in a decade."

"The sharp erosion of affordability caused by the B-20 stress test is now creating pent-up demand, as many would-be home buyers are forced to wait on the sidelines. Unfortunately, new home construction is slowing as well, which will likely lead to another housing supply crunch down the road."