Is Drake cursed?

That's definitely what many sports fans are thinking after this week. On Wednesday, Drake attended Game 4 of the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff series against the Boston Bruins. He even wore a Leafs jersey for good measure.

This is all within the sphere of what's normal — Drake loves repping Toronto, and he's a sports guy. Initially, fans were into it.

Drake approves 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/Yu32GNZ5zA — The Leafs Nation (@TLNdc) April 17, 2019

But when Toronto lost the game 4 — 6, Torontonians started turning on their favourite son.

Drake, if you love our city like I know you do. Please stop going to our sporting events. Please. — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) April 18, 2019

If Drake thinks he's going to another Leafs game. pic.twitter.com/3HKxLDwtLn — ashley (@shleytaylor_) April 18, 2019

Someone get Drake a Bruins jersey. — Steve Dangle Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) April 18, 2019

Let's be entirely honest about the Leafs for a second: the last time they won a Stanley Cup, the first Prime Minister Trudeau wasn't even in office yet. And since then, they haven't exactly been among the NHL's best teams. Plus, it's not like they were undefeated in this series before Drake's arrival — they had won two of the previous three games against Boston, so it was always a pretty tight race.

If this were the first time this had happened, maybe it would seem a little unfair to blame Drake.

But it wasn't.

Just last week, the Italian soccer team AS Roma banned its players from taking photos with Drake after a string of bad-luck incidents involving other teams.

Layvin Kurzawa, who plays for the French team Paris Saint-Germain, posted a photo with Drake to Instagram on April 14. Two days later, his team suffered a surprising and devastating 5-1 loss to Lille.

On April 2, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal F.C. posted a photo on Instagram with Drake holding his shirt. On the 7th, his team lost to Everton.

In early March, Drake met several players after one of his shows in Manchester, which led to heartbreak for a number of different teams. Manchester United lost to the Wolverhampton Wanderers and were knocked out of the finals five days after player Paul Pogba posed for a photo with the rapper.

Jadon Sancho, an English player based in Germany, was also at the show. His team Borussia Dortmund lost 5-0 to Bayern Munich a few weeks later.

And just last week, Manchester City lost to Tottenham, several weeks after Man City player Sergio Aguero posted his photo with Drake.

In October, Drake hung out with mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor before his big UFC fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. As you can probably guess, victory went to Nurmagomedov.

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Drake poses for a photo with Conor McGregor backstage during the UFC 229 weigh-in on Oct. 5, 2018 in Las Vegas.

And then of course there's Serena Williams, who shocked everyone by losing the 2015 U.S. Open to Italian player Roberta Vinci. Guess who was at that game, and was rumoured to be dating Williams at the time?

Rick Madonik via Getty Images Drake watching Serena Williams at the Rogers Cup in Toronto in 2015.

OK, fine, that photo is from the Rogers Cup and not the U.S. open. But who do you think won that game? Not Serena Williams! It was her Swiss opponent, Belinda Bencic.

Athletes, beware. Maybe one day, Paul Anka will tell us all of his secrets.

