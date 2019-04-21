If you're a "Game of Thrones" fan, you know it's an understatement to say that siblings Cersei and Tyrion Lannister don't have a great relationship. They fight, snipe, and occasionally plot to murder each other. Their dynamic is so bleak they make Theon and Yara Greyjoy look like Arya Stark and Jon Snow.

For some bizarre reason we don't completely understand, but love anyway, HBO has teamed up with "Sesame Street" to task Elmo with mending Cersei and Tyrion's broken relationship.

In the clip, Elmo teaches the two Lannisters to respect one another.

"When Elmo has a problem with his friends like Abby or Cookie Monster, Elmo doesn't get upset.

Elmo listens and learns from what they have to say," he tells them. Tyrion's on board, and while it take Cersei a little longer to get there, she eventually agrees, too. Who would have thought all it took to reunite these two was a furry red monster with a high-pitched voice?

And this is possibly the one situation where the YouTube comments are actually good, and not loathsome and racist: one viewer quipped, "Jaqen H'ghar's taking it a bit far with these new faces he's collected..." Another: "Weddings? Elmo LOVES weddings! And red is Elmo's favourite colour!"

It isn't the first time "Sesame Street" has looked to "GoT" for inspiration: in 2015, the puppets played musical chairs to determine who would rule "Jesteros" in a parody called "Game of Chairs."

