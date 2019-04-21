Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 93rd birthday in style on Easter Sunday. Ninety-three!!!

Because her birthday coincided with Easter Sunday this year, the Queen spent the morning with family at a church service. She was given fresh flowers by onlookers, and rocked a powder blue suit and very spiffy hat flourished with fuchsia floral accents.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II receives flowers at the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Now, that's a great hat.

The Queen was joined by several of her grandchildren. Prince Harry was there, as were the William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Also in attendance were Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike. Son Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn were also spotted, as well as Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who's married to the Queen's youngest son Edward.

But Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was noticeably absent.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel.

It's not particularly surprising that someone who's very, very pregnant would skip a church service. It's not exactly clear when Harry and Meghan's baby is due, but it's thought to in late April, maybe early May.

On Friday, Entertainment Tonight reported that the Duchess was still considering attending Sunday's service. "Meghan's appearance at Windsor Castle for Sunday's traditional service is up in the air," their royal source said. "It is very much 'wait and see.'"

Their source also said that the baby is due "any day now."

Adding to our already frenzied speculation that the baby's coming soon is the fact that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, just arrived in the U.K. According to The Sun, Ragland canceled the yoga class she usually teaches in L.A. on Friday and hired a house sitter and a dog walker.

Although she wasn't at the service, of course Meghan didn't forget the Queen's birthday. On their joint Instagram account, Harry and Meghan wished the Queen a happy birthday, using photos from throughout her life. The message felt intensely personal. Imagine calling the Queen "Granny"!

Once the baby does arrive, we might have to wait for an Instagram post. The couple has said they're keeping the birth private, and that they "look forward'' to sharing their baby news with the public after they have a chance to celebrate privately as a new family.

