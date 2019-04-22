The world is waiting with baited breath for the arrival of the new royal baby. So, when notifications popped up Monday morning that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram account had a new new post, it triggered a brief moment of excitement.

Is baby Sussex here?!

Nope. But rumours are swirling about some other potential big news from the royal couple.

Reports have surfaced claiming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may move to Africa. The Sunday Times said the expectant parents could take on a role that involves the Commonwealth, charity work and promoting Britain for two to three years.

The Times says that David Manning, the former British ambassador to the US and special adviser on international affairs to Prince Harry, has proposed a plan for the couple to undertake an international position to further their work for the Commonwealth.

Richard Palmer, the royal correspondent for the Daily Express in London, tweeted about the possible move saying that sources suggested that an extended stay in Africa is being discussed.

It's clear from talking to several sources inside the Royal Household yesterday that an extended stay in Africa for Harry and Meghan is under discussion but the idea is very much at a preliminary stage. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) April 22, 2019

Buckingham Palace didn't deny or confirm the reports, he said, but issued a statement that was released by Palmer saying: "Any future plans for the Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles. The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador."

And while the couple's Instagram post included no baby news, it did include several references to and photos of Africa in honour of Earth Day, with info about the endangered African rhino and the fragile Botswana Okavango Delta ecosystem that's under threat from the effects of bush fires.

Africa holds a special place in the royal couple's hearts. You might remember that Harry, the romantic, took Meghan to his favourite luxury camp, Meno a Kwena in Botswana, to celebrate Meghan's 36th birthday and mark their first year together in 2017. There were rumours that the couple got engaged on this trip.

And, in their first photos shared to Instagram, there is one of their trip to Botswana in 2017. The photo shows the baseball-capped couple placing a tracking collar on an elephant to enable conservationists to protect him and other elephants from poachers.

The couple has also posted that, in lieu of gifts for their baby, they prefer donations be made to charities they support, including a number that support programs in Africa.

So while the continental move is speculative, the Sussexes' connection to countries in Africa is undisputed. And and after all that, we're still waiting for the royal baby!

Meghan was absent from Sunday Service on Easter Sunday when Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 93rd birthday, and naturally many have been speculating about her absence.

It's really anyone's guess, since the couple has decided to keep details of the baby's birth private. So, with any new update, Insta or otherwise, the couple continues to birth excitement ahead of the big baby news.

