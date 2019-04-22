Everyone loves a Taurus! There are a ton of spring birthdays in the Royal Family: only two days after Queen Elizabeth turned 93, tiny Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, had his very first birthday.

Kensington Palace released three new images of the almost one-year-old prince on Monday, the day before his birthday.

They were taken by his mother, Kate Middleton, and prove indisputably that he has a stellar sweater collection and incredibly pinchable cheeks.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow 🎈



The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/VOJ7rhKthz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2019

There are more spring birthdays coming up: Princess Charlotte, Louis' older sister, is turning four next week. And the three Cambridge kids will have a new cousin any day now.