Kensington Palace Releases Photos For Prince Louis' 1st Birthday

The littlest prince turns one on April 23.

Kensington Palace released news photos of Prince Louis before his first birthday.
Kensington Palace / Instagram
Everyone loves a Taurus! There are a ton of spring birthdays in the Royal Family: only two days after Queen Elizabeth turned 93, tiny Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, had his very first birthday.

Kensington Palace released three new images of the almost one-year-old prince on Monday, the day before his birthday.

They were taken by his mother, Kate Middleton, and prove indisputably that he has a stellar sweater collection and incredibly pinchable cheeks.

There are more spring birthdays coming up: Princess Charlotte, Louis' older sister, is turning four next week. And the three Cambridge kids will have a new cousin any day now.

