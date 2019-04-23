There are plenty of videos online of Americans struggling with world geography, but a U.S. television station was way off with its graphic for Banff National Park.

Twitter user Don Kollins shared a clip from KTVU, a Fox-owned station servicing California's Bay Area. The video shows Banff National Park incorrectly placed near Ottawa at the Ontario-Quebec border, which is more than 3,000 kilometres away from its actual southern Alberta location.

Hey ?@KTVU? - you may want to check a map of Canada and see where Banff is actually located. pic.twitter.com/8z795nJDU5 — Don Kollins (@DonKollins21) April 21, 2019

While some Canadians were left scratching their head over the flub, others had a little fun with it.

Who moved Banff from the Rockies to Ottawa? pic.twitter.com/K9bOrdtU83 — Will Pascoe (@EvilWillPascoe) April 23, 2019

Really regret not visiting Banff more often during my 3 years in Ottawa pic.twitter.com/9ltSGerIid — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) April 22, 2019

When Fox TV places Banff National Park on a map roughly where Ottawa is, then the good news is that Trump won't visit. https://t.co/kC5LmwpWGh — Peter J. Poole (@peterpoole) April 22, 2019

Fox TV spokeswoman Victoria Gurrieri told HuffPost Canada the network deeply regrets the error. The image appears to show an arrow pointing to a place near the southern Ontario-Quebec border. Parks Canada's headquarters are located in Gatineau, Que., which might have been the cause for confusion.

Banff National Park is one of Canada's most popular attractions. Reader's Digest described it as "one of the best places to visit" in the country, putting it No. 1 on its top 10 list of places every Canadian needs to visit.



The network was reporting on real news at the time. Three highly-experience mountain climbers were killed last week in an avalanche at the park, which is located 126 kilometres west of Calgary.

Multiple news outlets, including CNN and the BBC, identified the victims as European climbers David Lama and Hansjörg Auer, plus American Jess Roskelley.