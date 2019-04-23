OTTAWA — Former U.S. president Barack Obama is set to visit the nation's capital next month for a question-and-answer session.

The event, hosted by the progressive think-tank Canada 2020, will be at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre on May 31.

Canada 2020 chairman Tom Pitfield says Obama is a "generation-defining political leader" and an inspiration to millions of people around the world.

A generation-defining political leader: join Canada 2020 as we host President Barack Obama live in Ottawa on May 31st 2019. You can reserve your seat starting Friday, April 26th at 12 PM EST. Details here: https://t.co/tzrdzzcmUY Reserve your seat here: https://t.co/Gue3s96cW3pic.twitter.com/7ag6MJ1jhf — Canada 2020 (@Canada2020) April 23, 2019

Tickets for the event start at $75, the think-tank says.

Since Obama's presidency ended in January 2017, he's become a big name on the paid speaking circuit, and appeared at a similar event in Calgary in March.

In 2016, as president, he addressed Parliament and received a standing ovation and cheers in the House of Commons.

