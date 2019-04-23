Good news for vegans who love a barbecue: the Beyond Meat burger will soon be available in Canadian grocery stores.

The plant-based burger will be sold at a number of major chains like Loblaws (including Maxi and Superstore), Longos, Metro (including Food Basics and Super C), Sobeys (including Foodland, Freshco, IGA, Price Shopper, Safeway, Rachelle-Béry), Co-op Food Stores, and Whole Foods.

Beyond Meat The Beyond Burger will be available in Canadian grocery stores by the end of May.

"Whether you're a hardcore carnivore or a strict vegan, you should be able to have our burgers, enjoy what you're eating and feel great afterward," Beyond Meat Founder and CEO Ethan Brown said in a statement.

Beyond Meat is filling a gap in the market not just for vegans or vegetarians, but also for the growing segment of the population who continue to eat meat, but want to diversify their protein sources.

The grocery store news comes on the heels of the announcement that Beyond Meat's substitute products are available at several fast food restaurants. Quesada launched a Beyond Meat burrito in April, while A&W launched a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich in March.

A&W debuted its Beyond Meat burger last summer to rave reviews and massive sales.

