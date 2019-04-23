You know you're doing pretty well in life if 1) you're married to a real-life prince, 2) You're about to birth royal offspring, 3) You have famous friends at the ready to dole out advice about mamahood.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby is due any day now. Almost every new mom and mama-to-be gets inundated with advice, and the Duchess of Sussex is no different. Well, aside from the fact that some of her baby-related advice is being given out by folks like Serena Williams, Amal Clooney and Jessica Mulroney. But NBD when you're royalty, we suppose.

Serena Williams: 'Don't expect to be perfect'

The Duchess and Williams have been friends since 2014, after meeting at a charity football game. They have stayed close ever since and are pretty good ones from what we gather. So, it's no surprise the star on and off tennis courts, who is a new-ish mom herself, wanted to weigh in.

In an interview with E! News, the tennis phenom said she thinks Meghan will be the best mom and reminded her to: "Accept mistakes and don't expect to be perfect," adding, "We put so much pressure on ourselves."

"My friend is pregnant, and she was like, 'My kid's gonna do this,' [and] I just looked at her like, 'No, she's not.' I had all of those high expectations, and then I had what I was gonna do and [how] I was gonna recover and I was gonna be great — [but] this is a time where everything is not going to go as planned. You just got to go with the flow."

Williams and her partner Alexis Ohanian's adorable baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. turns two in September.

Earlier this month, the mom opened up about raising a "wild child" and motherhood on Today.

"I feel like moms are all — you know — we're all the same people. It doesn't matter what race you are, what colour you are, what background you're from. I feel like we all have a connection. We just want to help each other out. So I'm really using social media in a way to help me understand my struggles with my baby."

This busy mom told Popsugar that raising a toddler bears its challenges but she's handling it all in stride.

"You are worn out with a toddler — at least I am; I get so worn out, but I love every second of it," she said. "My only advice is to take a deep breath and get ready for the next day."

And in order to manage the potential of wearing out, Williams notes the advice she got from her trainer.

"[My trainer, Mackie Shilstone] told me a baby is like a plane. When you're in the plane, the people tell you to put on your mask first before helping the person beside you. And I realized I wasn't putting on my mask first. I was constantly putting on her mask. It's a hard thing to process. I'm still learning that," reported The Undefeated.

Jessica Mulroney: 'Don't Be In Lululemon Every Day'

As many fans of The Duchess of Sussex know, the former actress spent a good deal of time in Toronto filming "Suits." During her time north of the 49th, she became friends with Jessica Mulroney, fashion brand strategist and wife of TV host Ben Mulroney.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Jessica Mulroney, Ivy Mulroney and Florence van Cutsem after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Meghan's BFF, who's a mom of three and a well-known stylist to notable Canadians, talked about the importance of style for new moms in Harper's Bazaar interview published in March.

"It's all about getting dressed in the morning. It's not going to be a runway outfit, but making sure you do something. Don't be in Lululemon every day," she said.

And getting in some quality girl time also goes a long way to helping moms take care of themselves.

"To be a good mom, you have to step away from it for a minute," she said. "Whether that's getting out of the mom outfit or hanging out with your girlfriends — and not just your mom group friends — hanging out with other women."

In a 2013 interview with "The Morning Show," Mulroney advised moms to trust themselves.

"Always be prepared. But I think that the best advice that I ever got was don't listen to other people all the time. Trust your instincts. A mother's instinct comes in so quickly, and really just depend on your own instincts for everything. You'll be surprised as to how much you actually know once the baby does come."

Amal Clooney: 'Balance Is Important'

Among the notable guests at Meghan's star-studded baby shower was human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who shares twins Alexander and Ella with George Clooney. She spoke about motherhood in a 2018 interview with Vogue

"Between 6 and 8 in the morning we get to have them in our bed — I don't schedule any calls before 8. When I was nursing, it was much more complicated, because there are two. I had all manner of weird cushions and pillows and machines."

James Devaney via Getty Images Amal Clooney is seen with her children Alexander Clooney and Ella Clooney on Dec. 6, 2018 in New York City.

Before having her twins, Clooney opened up about her bond with her own mother, Baria Alamuddin, a journalist, reported People.

"I think growing up my mother was definitely a role model, she was always a working woman and someone who is independent and cared about her career and cared about being independent, but also had balance," she said in November, during a Q&A at the Texas Conference for Women, where she was the keynote speaker.

"She never lost her femininity and she believed the balance was important and that is something that stuck with me."

Taryn Toomey: 'Live By Example'

Another guest at the Duchess's baby shower was Pilates instructor Taryn Toomey, creator of the popular workout The Class.

"I am a firm believer in balance and do my best to live by example for my girls. I am not a fan of the 'clean plate club' or using any sort of bribery around food. I tell them to eat until their body feels good. I let them make choices for themselves in order to teach them through experience."

"I also teach them about when the world says things like 'you're so pretty.' I want them to understand that while those may be true, there's so much more to them than their external appearance. I don't want them to grow up feeling the need for these words to make them happy. I want them to know that their worth is so much more than their beauty and to teach them about their gifts, spirit, light, kindness and empathy.

There's little doubt that the Duchess will be a wonderful mom, especially with so many of her friends and fellow mamas rooting for her. What are some of the best parenting advice or truths you heard that stayed with you?

