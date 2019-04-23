OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he decided to "take a chance" and share his story of childhood sexual abuse in hopes of helping other victims.

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book, Love & Courage, released today.

Singh says he was abused when he was 10 years old, by a martial-arts instructor.

Criticism not 'nearly as bad' as childhood experiences: Singh

He tells The Canadian Press he feels a responsibility to use his national platform in a way that could do some good.

He also says his childhood experiences have helped him to handle public scrutiny as a national political leader.

Singh says that even if he endures a lot of criticism, the experience isn't "nearly as bad" as what he's lived through before.

