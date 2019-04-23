Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir know Canada. The ice-dancing champions have performed across the country many times, both before and after their gold medal wins at the 2018 Olympics.

They recently announced they're heading cross-Canada again this fall. Their Rock the Rink tour will also feature figure skaters including Patrick Chan and Kaetlyn Osmond, as well as live music, and will take them from Abbotsford, B.C. to St. Johns, N.L.

In honour of that Canadian cred, we sat down with Virtue and Moir to test their proficiency in Canadian slang. Watch the video above to see their Canadian slang knowledge.