Bomber Studied In The West Before Easter Sunday Attacks: Sri Lanka Minister

One of the Sri Lanka bombers is thought to have studied in the U.K. and Australia before carrying out the Easter Sunday attack, which killed at least 359 people.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the bombings, which were carried out by a group of suicide bombers with international connections, said Ruwan Wijewardene, Sri Lanka's state minister of defence.

He told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday: "We believe that one of the suicide bombers studied in the U.K. and later did his postgraduate [studies] in Australia before coming back and settling in Sri Lanka."

He added: "This group of suicide bombers, most of them are well-educated and come from middle or upper-middle class, so they are financially quite independent and their families are quite stable financially, that is a worrying factor in this."