A Halifax-based campaign has raised more than $2,000 in 24 hours for an organization that supports women and children in response to the "GRABHER" billboard and license plate legal case.

The GoFundMe fundraiser, called "HELPHER," was started by Andy Bowers to bring awareness to Adsum House, which helps women, families, youth and transgender people with housing, health, crisis support and poverty-related issues in Halifax.

Bowers told HuffPost Canada he wanted to counteract the negativity surrounding the "GRABHER" case.

"I just saw all the press this story was getting and how it was being dragged out in court, the press and the escalating negativity around it, and decided to launch something that would result in some good," said Bowers, who is a volunteer fundraiser for various causes and charities via Twitter and GoFundMe campaigns.

A GoFundMe page for Adsum House where we raise money for a fictional billboard but instead all proceeds go to the charity. pic.twitter.com/8HGsU6SI7m — Andy Bowers (@evilpez4) April 24, 2019

Lorne Grabher's "GRABHER" personalized Nova Scotia licence plate was revoked by Nova Scotia in 2016 by the Registrar of Motor Vehicles following an anonymous complaint from a woman who said the plate could be interpreted as misogynistic, CBC reported.

Grabher, who purchased the plate as a gift for his late father in 1989, said it expressed pride in his family's Austrian-German heritage. However, the Transport Department said the personal context behind the plate name isn't known to the general public who view the plate.

Watch "Man's vanity license plate cancelled." Story continues below.

Grabher is currently in court fighting to be allowed to once again use his vanity licence plate.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a non-profit public interest law firm, is representing Grabher.

The centre paid for a billboard that looks like Grabher's licence plate that went up on April 18. The centre said it would be up for a total of two weeks, CBC reported.

Our 'GRABHER' billboards are grabbing a lot of attention! Show your support for free speech by purchasing a GRABHER bumper sticker today! https://t.co/AHezUJGPjq#nspoli#cbpoli#cdnpoli#freespeechpic.twitter.com/q5mmd9ku1D — Justice Centre (@JCCFCanada) April 22, 2019

Bowers said that he wanted to see if a 24-hour campaign would work and has been pleased with the results so far.

T H A N K - Y O U

Even though my Pop Up Fundraiser has ended, you can still donate to @adsumforwomen via their website.

I truly appreciate all the shares & shoutouts! The donations & encouragement!

Until next time, keep turning those lemons into lemonade.

~Andy#HelpHerForAdsumpic.twitter.com/ZdZxxip32P — Andy Bowers (@evilpez4) April 25, 2019

Adsum tweeted its appreciation for the campaign but did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

Grateful to everyone who helps to raise awareness of our work and funds to keep it going. Ur amazing! Because all Nova Scotians need safe secure #housing and appropriate supports. #hope#security#selfesteem — Adsum House (@adsumforwomen) April 25, 2019

'Vanity Plate-Gate' Trial

Grabher's case resumed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court this week. Debra Soh, a former sex researcher, testified on Wednesday as an expert witness, "saying that she doesn't believe that a licence plate bearing the surname of a retiree would promote sexual violence against women, as the provincial government has alleged," according to Canadian Press.

The hearing is slated to continue on Thursday.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

Also on Huffpost: