Demian Bichir announced the death of his wife, Canadian actress and model Stefanie Sherk, in a heartfelt message on Instagram.
The Mexican actor wrote early Wednesday that Sherk died "peacefully'' on April 20. She was 37.
"It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don't know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain,'' he said in his post with a picture of Sherk. "It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace.''
Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully. It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don't know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain. Stefanie's beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever. We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace. Queridos amigos, A nombre de la familia Sherk y la familia Bichir Nájera, con un dolor indescriptible, les informo que nuestra hermosa Stefanie Sherk, mi amada esposa, falleció en completa paz, el pasado 20 de Abril del año en curso. Han sido los días más tristes y dolorosos de nuestras vidas y no sabemos cuánto tiempo nos llevará sobreponernos a este dolor. La hermosa, angelical y talentosa presencia de mi Stefanie será echada de menos profundamente y permanecerá en nuestros corazones para siempre. Agrademos a todos de antemano sus oraciones y de manera respetuosa pedimos su comprensión para que podamos vivir este luto en paz y privacidad en estos momentos tan difíciles para todos nosotros. Es nuestra más sincera esperanza que nuestra amada Stefanie, mi ángel y amor de mi vida, descanse eternamente en paz.
Bichir did not specify the cause of death. He asked for respect during his time of mourning.
The couple started their relationship in 2010 and did not have children together. Bichir has a daughter, Gala, born in 2011.
Sherk was born in Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ont. She appeared in Bichir's directorial debut "Un Cuento de Circo & A Love Song,'' as well as the films "Star Power,'' ''Valentine's Day" and ''Loco Love." She also starred in ''#Hashtag: The Series."
Bichir, 55, was nominated for an Oscar for best actor in 2012 for his role in Chris Weitz's "A Better Life.'' He has also appeared in films like "The Hateful Eight,'' ''Che: Guerrilla" and ''Sex, Shame & Tears."
