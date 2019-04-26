NEWS
04/26/2019 09:31 EDT | Updated 14 minutes ago

Alexandre Bissonnette's Father Asks Trudeau To Stop Calling Son A Terrorist

The Quebec City mosque shooter was sentenced to life prison earlier this year.

  • Canadian Press
Raymond Bissonnette, the father of Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette, says his son had no connection to terrorists or any particular ideology.
The Canadian Press
Raymond Bissonnette, the father of Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette, says his son had no connection to terrorists or any particular ideology.

QUEBEC — The father of the Quebec City mosque shooter is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others to stop referring to his son as a terrorist.

In an open letter to Trudeau, Raymond Bissonnette says the label has "greatly increased" the danger to his family.

He says while his son's crimes were "of the most terrible kind," he had no terrorist connection "nor any particular ideology."

More from HuffPost Canada:


Alexandre Bissonnette was sentenced in February to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 40 years for killing six worshippers and injuring six others at a mosque in January 2017.

He was not charged with terrorism, but Trudeau and others have repeatedly referred to his actions in those terms.

In one recent example, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told a United Nations debate on terrorism financing last month that "two years ago, a terrorist killed six people in a Quebec City mosque."

Also On HuffPost:

  • Canadian Press
MORE: Alexandre Bissonnette justin trudeau News Politics quebec quebec city mosque shooting Quebec mosque attack