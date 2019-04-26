Champion figure skater Meagan Duhamel has lutz to look forward to!

Duhamel, who won two medals for Canada at the 2018 Olympics with her pairs partner Eric Radford, announced on social media Friday that she is pregnant with her first child.

It is going to be a bit hard to hide this when you live in a figure skating dress .... 🤰 @brunomarcottepic.twitter.com/ZD7WBXTCwh — Meagan Duhamel (@mhjd_85) April 26, 2019

"It is going to be a bit hard to hide this when you live in a figure skating dress," Duhamel tweeted alongside two photos. The first shows her reading a pregnancy book with her husband and figure skating coach Bruno Marcotte. In the second, Duhamel reveals her growing baby bump.

She is 12 weeks pregnant, Duhamel said on Instagram, adding that she'll still be skating with Stars on Ice as they tour this spring.

"Today marks the start of my 7th year with @starsoniceCanada. But for the first year I won't only be skating with Eric but also with a teeny tiny baby growing inside of me. Little Meagan/Bruno coming fall 2019!"

Duhamel, 33, is from Lively, Ont. Last year, she won a bronze medal in pairs figure skating at the PyeongChang Olympics, and helped Canada win gold in the team event.

"I don't think there's been happier bronze medallists than we are," Duhamel said after their Olympic performance, according to the Canadian Press.

She and Radford have since retired from competition, but they've continued to perform in tours across Canada and the world.

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada perform in the pairs free skate figure skating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018.

The 2019 Stars on Ice tour begins Friday in Halifax and ends May 16 in Vancouver. Duhamel and Radford will be skating alongside other skating icons such as Olympic Team gold medalists Patrick Chan and Kaetlyn Osmond, as well as Kurt Browning and Elvis Stojko.

Earlier in the week, Olympic pairs gold medallist Aljona Savchenko announced her pregnancy on social media, leading some commenters to joke there must be something in the water.

"Look at these Olympics pairs medalists becoming mommies!!!! Congratulations!!!" one person commented on Duhamel's Instagram post.

"Congratulations! There must be something in the water you pairs ladies are drinking," another person commented.

"AHHHHHH THE MOST FIT BABY ON THE PLANET," someone else wrote.

