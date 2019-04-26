BUSINESS
04/26/2019 11:21 EDT | Updated 27 minutes ago

Ontario Cannabis Retailers Slapped With Fines For Not Opening On Time

Eleven locations have been fined $12,500 each.

  • Canadian Press
Customers and staff at the Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. retail cannabis store in Toronto, April 1. Less than half of Ontario's licenced cannabis retailers were ready to open by an April 15 deadline.
Moe Doiron / Reuters
Customers and staff at the Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. retail cannabis store in Toronto, April 1. Less than half of Ontario's licenced cannabis retailers were ready to open by an April 15 deadline.

TORONTO — Cannabis retailers in Ontario who have failed to open their stores by a government-set deadline are facing a new round of financial penalties.

In all, eleven pot retailers have been fined $12,500 each for not opening their stores by April 15.

Watch: Cannabis jobs in Canada. Story continues below.

Twenty-five retailers were selected through a government lottery to open the first brick-and-mortar cannabis stores on April 1, but less than half met the deadline.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario established a system of escalating penalties for retailers who didn't start serving customers on time.

Earlier on HuffPost Canada:


The agency says it has drawn down on letters of credit submitted by the licencees — some for a second time — taking $12,500 from the $50,000 initially provided.

Stores that do not open by the end of the month could have further penalties.

There are currently 13 cannabis shops operating across the province.

  • Canadian Press
MORE: Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Business cannabis retail Ontario cannabis