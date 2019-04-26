Technology's Impact on our Creative Growth

The Toyota Camry inspires a drive like no other. Wider stance, sharper design, and intuitively-configured technology injects excitement into each drive, so you get the most out of every road. In partnership with Toyota Canada, we connected with inspiring Canadians who have unexpectedly captivating hobbies, illuminating the incredible synergies between career and hobby, and how they can inform and elevate one another.

Meet Andrew Forde, data strategist and violinist.



Described as a "modern day polymath", Forde is equipped with the ability to solve problems through research and technology. He thrives on helping companies push their innovative ideas forward using data and complex algorithms.

"I believe that technology is the real driving force for social change and that those who understand it best should also lead in solving key social problems," he says.

Technology plays a major part in our everyday lives, but for Forde, technology is a driving force for his career and hobby.

Some could argue that the use of certain technologies like smartphones are hindering our focus, but individuals like Forde prove that technology can enhance our creative talent.

Forde started learning the violin before the internet was readily available in every home, before it was possible to capture a performance with a cellphone. Today, platforms like YouTube and Instagram make it possible for artists to showcase their talents to a larger audience. With the curtain lifted, Forde is able to discover new music and connect with potential collaborators.

Technology provides many learning opportunities, as well. While Forde had the privilege of attending one of Canada's most prestigious universities to study engineering, not everyone can afford the same luxury. Educators around the world are using technology to increase access to education. With the support of digital tools, one can learn a new language, study the solar system, improve math skills or even learn an instrument like Forde.

Nonprofits like Khan Academy agree anyone can learn anything. These "global classrooms" often partner with institutions like NASA and The Museum of Modern Art to create specialized content that people of any age can study for free. For those looking to dip their toes into the tech pool without enrolling in a multi-year program, companies like PluralSight provide accessible training to anyone looking to build in-demand skills in areas like web development, coding and DevOps.

In 2009, Forde started his own nonprofit, The Andrew Forde Foundation, which provides financial aid and scholarships to polymath-type students.

"There have been so much fortune in my life. If I can help in some small way to create opportunities for people to pursue things that are important to them, it's my obligation to pay it forward," he says.

Whether it's through music or math, Forde is determined to make an insightful impact on the world using every tool in his arsenal.

Find a hobby that unexpectedly captivates you, just like the 2019 Toyota Camry.