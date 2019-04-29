There were many reactions to Sunday night's extremely dark and intense "Game of Thrones" episode, which portrayed the Battle of Winterfell.

People online responded with tears, discomfort, shock, and fatigue to the many, many deaths and gruelling battle scenes.

*WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW*

But as badass teen assassin Arya Stark emerged the hero, killing the Night King with the pointy end of her Valyrian steel dagger, the internet displayed a show of respect: people vowed to name their daughters after her.

On Sunday night and Monday morning, Twitter was full of GOT fans proving that "Arya" might be shooting up the popular baby name charts this year.

"I'm gonna name my daughter Arya. It's only right," one person tweeted.

"Now I feel the need to name my future daughter after the most badass b***h I know, Arya Stark," another person tweeted.

I swear ama name my daughter Arya #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/TuvjIrwDRF — NovemberKing 🇿🇲🇬🇧 (@Malvin1915) April 29, 2019

Official:

My first daughter will name Arya Stark Albert and the second, Arya Again Stark Albert. #TeamGOT 😁 — Had Albert (@hadalbert01) April 29, 2019

I'm gonna name my daughter Arya. It's only right — MK. (@Merckdes) April 29, 2019

If I ever have a daughter her name will be Arya. Mark my words. — Ariana Cesena (@AriDaniell) April 29, 2019

Now I feel the need to name my future daughter after the most badass bitch I know, Arya Stark. #nottoday@Maisie_Williams#StickEmWithThePointyEndpic.twitter.com/lUsVpup4wl — Sarah Thompson (@SarahLorrainee) April 29, 2019

For those considering the moniker, Nameberry points out that Arya is a girl's name that means "noble" as well as "air, song." Its origin is Sanskrit, and it is popular as a middle name.

"Arya is an unusual and exotic name on the rise thanks to a popular book and television series," Nameberry writes on its website. "The prime impetus is the fiercely independent young character Arya Stark in the TV series "Game of Thrones," based on the George R. R. Martin books A Song of Fire and Ice.

Already, "Arya" the baby name is up 14 per cent in popularity this week, according to Nameberry.

Arya is the 72nd-most popular girl's name in 2019, according to Baby Center.

It's not the first time parents-to-be have jumped on the GOT baby name bandwagon.

In 2017, Baby Center noted that "Game of Thrones" was a huge influence on Canadian parents, with Aria (a different spelling) and Daenerys rising in popularity. In 2018, there were 31 baby Arya's registered in British Columbia, according to their Health website.

And in the U.S., there were 1,135 baby Aryas born in 2013 — up from 387 just two years earlier.