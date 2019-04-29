Hundreds of election workers have died of overwork and almost 2,000 have fallen ill following the world's biggest single-day elections, held in Indonesia earlier this month.

Indonesian officials said over the weekend that at least 272 election officers had died since the April 17 vote, mostly from fatigue-related illnesses caused by the long hours they clocked counting millions of ballot papers by hand, Reuters reported.

Arief Priyo Susanto, a spokesman for the country's election commission (KPU), said Sunday that 1,878 election workers had fallen sick for similar reasons. Susanto said the government had urged health facilities to provide the best possible care to sickened election staff and had promised to adequately compensate the families of the deceased.