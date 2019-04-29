What To Watch On Netflix Canada In May 2019

The sun is shining! It's been above freezing for multiple days now! Could this be it? Can we collectively burn our parkas and rest our frozen resting b*tch faces?! In many parts of this primo country, we've waited for too long for winter to flee. In other parts, well, we're all potentially moving to Vancouver.

To celebrate the long-awaited arrival of spring, Netflix would like to regale you with some exciting new offerings by way of a number of new series including a few staring some of our faves. Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong play two uh, bird-women in the animated series "Tuca & Bertie"; and for some more hilarious-per-usual Wong, check out "Always Be My Maybe," with Daniel Dae Kim and Canada's own Keanu Reeves. The Harpo-produced Netflix original mini-series, "When They See Us," based on a true story, will also be out in May. And Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It" is back for a second season!

Movies:

"Knock Down The House" — Available May 1

Netflix "Knock Down The House" by Rachel Lears.

This rousing documentary follows four extraordinary women — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin — who take on the congressional establishment by mounting grassroots campaigns, and building a movement during a time of historic volatility in American politics.

"Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" — Available May 3

The much-anticipated film chronicling the crimes of Ted Bundy (played by Zac Efron) told from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (played by Lily Collins).

"The Last Summer" — Available May 3

This Netflix original film stars KJ Apa from "Riverdale," Tyler Posey from "Teen Wolf" and Halston Sage. The teen rom-com tells the stories of a group of friends together for their last summer before college.

"Wine Country"— Available May 10

Netflix "Wine Country"

During a vacation to Napa Valley, a group of longtime friends reunite and revisit past choices in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy from director Amy Poehler. And Poehler doesn't just direct the film, she stars in it alongside some fellow comedic stars: Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch, to name a few.

"Rim of the World"— Available May 24

Four misfit campers must band together and conquer their fears in order to save the world during an alien invasion that interrupts their summer camp.

"The Perfection" — Available May 24

A Netflix Original film starring Allison Williams of "Get Out" and "Girls" fame. The dramatic thriller follows the story of a cellist's pursuit for perfection that inevitably takes a sinister turn. The film was shot in Vancouver and directed by Girls alum Richard Shepard.

"Always Be My Maybe" — Available May 24

Netflix "Always Be My Maybe"

Everyone assumed Sasha and Marcus would wind up together except for Sasha and Marcus. Reconnecting after 15 years, the two start to wonder... maybe?

TV:

"The 100" Season 6 (weekly episodes) — Available May 1

Set 97 years after a nuclear war has destroyed civilization, when a spaceship housing humanity's lone survivors sends 100 juvenile delinquents back to Earth, in hopes of possibly re-populating the planet.

"Jane The Virgin" Season 5 (weekly episodes) — Available May 1

New episodes are here foreveryone's favourite young, devout Catholic woman, who discovered that she was accidentally artificially inseminated.

"Dead to Me" — Available May 3

Netflix "Dead To Me"

A dark single-camera comedy about a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.

"Tuca & Bertie" — Available May 3

Two bird women — a carefree toucan and anxious songbird — live in the same apartment building and share their lives in this animated comedy.

"Wanda Sykes: Not Normal" — Available May 21

This is Sykes' newest comedy special in three years and we're pretty sure it'll be hilarious.

"She's Gotta Have It" — Available May 24

Netflix "She's Gotta Have It"

A Netflix Original Series based off the Spike Lee film of the same name is back for Season 2. DeWanda Wise plays Nola Darling, a woman with three lovers living in New York City. The series is also directed by Spike Lee.

"When They See Us"— Available May 24

Netflix "When They See Us"

Based on a true story, this Harpo-produced Netflix Original mini-series tells the story of five black teenagers that were convicted of a rape they did not commit. Stars include Joshua Jackson, Felicity Huffman, and John Leguizamo to name a few.

What's going:

We all know that a new month means some TV shows and movies will be leaving Netflix. Here's what we'll be saying goodbye to from Netflix Canada in May 2019:

May 1:

"Office Christmas Party"

"Bram Stoker's Dracula"

May 7:

"Love Actually"

"Scent of a Woman"

May 11:

"Switched at Birth" Seasons 1 to 5

"Drugs, Inc." Season 3 to 4

