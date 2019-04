LIFESTYLE

Prince Harry Was ‘Worried’ About Finding A Partner Before Meghan Markle, Claims New Book

The couple will be having a royal baby any day now. But royal expert Katie Nicholl writes that at one point in Harry's life, he thought he was worried that he wouldn't find "the one." Nicholl recently published "Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss, and Love," which presents an in-depth look at Harry’s romance with the Duchess of Sussex.