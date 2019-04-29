Sunday night's episode of "The Simpsons" showed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau getting upset over something U.S. President Donald Trump said about him, holding a yoga pose, and then crawling out of his office to evade a question about the SNC-Lavalin affair.

That's a sentence I never thought I'd write, but here we are.

The episode, titled "D'Oh Canada," was co-written by the show's consulting producer Tim Long, who was raised in Exeter, Ont.

The plot saw the family end up in the Great White North after an accident at Niagara Falls, N.Y. It has gags on everything from Mounties (of course) to hockey to health care, but it also threw in a reference to the political scandal that has dogged the federal Liberals and seen the resignations of two high-profile ministers. Now that's classic comedy!

Watch the moment below:

In the episode, Trudeau, who was voiced by Toronto journalist Lucas Meyer, speaks to Lisa during a Skype call.

She starts off by apologizing for Trump calling him weak — a reference to a Twitter skirmish last June, when the president blasted the PM right after the G7 summit in Quebec.

"I don't think about it, I've moved on," says Meyer/Trudeau, definitely not having moved on. "Weak. He called me weak!"

The PM then busts out the peacock pose, a reference to a 2011 image of Trudeau that went viral shortly after the last election.

Lisa marvels at his physical strength, but then says she wants to ask him about the "SNC-Lavalin scandal." Dramatic music plays, and Trudeau crawls out of the building with the help of an aide.

The episode went after more than just Trudeau, of course.

There was a brutal Ottawa Senators burn

While in a hospital, the family marvels at the fact that Lisa's treatment is free.

"Free health care. Why can't America do that?" she asks.

"She's delirious, doc!" says Homer, "America can't pay for health care and give corporations the tax breaks they so desperately need."

When Lisa says she doesn't feel as safe in the U.S., a Mountie walks in to say she's staying in Canada for her own protection and assigned her own hockey team.

"Please not Ottawa. Please not Ottawa," she says.

"Yeah, I'm so sorry," he replies, placing a Senators cap on her head.

But at least the team took it in stride.

And a joke about "Newfies" did not go over well with some viewers

At one point in the episode, Ralph Wiggum shouts "I'm a Newfie" before beating the head off a stuffed toy seal.

The term "Newfie" is considered a slur by many, with origins implying Newfoundlanders are unintelligent and lazy.

The clip was widely shared on social media as Newfoundlanders and Labradorians offered opinions on the joke, with some shrugging it off and others criticizing it as outdated, lazy stereotyping.

Comedian Mark Critch, of "This Hour Has 22 Minutes," said the joke was "the lamest, least-interesting `Newfie' joke I've heard."

Im not upset about the 'newfie' joke @mrtimlong wrote for tonight's @Simpson's episode so much as surprised that in all my 45 years, the lamest, least-interesting 'Newfie' joke I've heard was on @thesimpsons — Mark Critch (@markcritch) April 29, 2019

With files from The Canadian Press